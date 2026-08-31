Bomb threat: Air India Express Dammam-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) An Air India Express flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) on Monday evening following a reported bomb threat, prompting security agencies to initiate a detailed safety protocol.

The flight took off from Dammam at 10:25 a.m. IST and landed at Ahmedabad airport at 4:22 p.m., after the threat was reported while the aircraft was en route to Delhi.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolated area of the airport as security personnel began checks.

According to reports, a crew member found a tissue paper in the aircraft’s lavatory bearing the word “bomb”.

The discovery prompted the crew to alert the pilot, who informed air traffic control and sought permission to divert the aircraft to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure.

After the aircraft landed, passengers and crew were taken through the prescribed security procedure.

Airport authorities began preparations for a thorough search of the aircraft, including checks of the cabin, baggage and other areas.

Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and bomb disposal personnel, were deployed as part of the response.

Airport terminal staff are also undertaking a sanitation process while the aircraft remains in the isolated area.

Following the process, a headcount of all passengers and crew members on board will be conducted as part of the security measures.

The aircraft landed safely, and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Initial checks reported by local sources did not find any suspicious or explosive material, although security agencies were continuing their examination and investigation into the threat.

The incident comes amid heightened security procedures followed by airports and airlines whenever a potential threat is reported. Authorities are expected to establish the source and credibility of the threat as the security checks continue.

--IANS

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