AIFF, ISL clubs unveil club-led commercial model; 2026-27 season to be played in home-away

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) Managing Committee on Wednesday announced a significant restructuring of the league's operational framework, with the clubs set to assume control of the competition's commercial rights while the national federation retains administrative oversight and regulatory responsibilities.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference attended by AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, Head of Competitions Akshay Rohatgi, FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur, NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane and Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood.

Under the new structure, the ISL will transition to a club-led commercial model, with the Managing Committee taking charge of broadcasting and sponsorship rights, while the AIFF continues to oversee the league's governance and key operational matters.

“From our side, we are very committed to making this league one of the best in Asia. We are also keeping in mind the recent Supreme Court’s order and the new National Sports Governance Act,” Satyanarayan said.

The next step in the process will see the Managing Committee issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint a broadcast partner and begin securing commercial sponsorships. Meanwhile, the AIFF will write to all 14 participating clubs seeking confirmation of their participation in the 2026-27 campaign.

Explaining the rationale behind the revamped structure, NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said the shift was aimed at ensuring the league's long-term financial stability.

"It will be a broadcast-driven model. We are moving towards a club-led model because both the clubs and the AIFF believe it is the right approach from the perspective of long-term commercial and financial sustainability,” Tamhane stated.

The upcoming season will also mark the return of a complete home-and-away league format after previous editions were affected by scheduling constraints.

"We will have a full-fledged season where every team will play their respective home and away games in a full quota rather than having to play a truncated format. We look forward to working collectively with the AIFF to try and ensure that the league is as successful as it can be," said FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur.

The league calendar will be aligned with FIFA international match windows in September, October, November and March, while also accommodating the AFC club competition commitments of Indian representatives FC Goa and East Bengal.

Addressing the availability of players for national duty, Satyanarayan said discussions with clubs had already begun to ensure longer preparation periods for the Indian team.

"We have already had several rounds of discussions with the clubs and requested them to release players for a longer period for the ‘National Interest.’ The earlier we move forward with the process, the better we can plan the scheduling. We are hopeful this will happen with the cooperation from the clubs, particularly as the league is now being run jointly by the clubs and the AIFF,” Satyanarayan added.

Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood also welcomed the support extended by stakeholders during the club's debut campaign, saying, "In SC Delhi's first season, the Ministry did come forward and offered their full support to the league, with regard to the availability of stadiums. The AIFF also did their best to reduce the cost of the league".

--IANS

vi/