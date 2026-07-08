FIFA WC: Zlatko Dalic steps down as Croatia’s coach, says ‘I’m leaving with a full heart’

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Zlatko Dalic stepped down as Croatia head coach on Wednesday, bringing an end to his nearly nine-year tenure following the team's round-of-32 exit from the FIFA World Cup after a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat to Portugal.

In a statement released by the Croatian Football Federation, the 59-year-old said the time had come to conclude one of the most successful eras in the country's football history despite still possessing the desire to continue.

"I thank President Kustić for the exceptional support and excellent collaboration we've had, as well as the trust to continue. The support I've received in recent days prompted me to reconsider my decision to leave, but... It's time. No matter how much I still feel the ambition and desire to write new successes with Croatia, I feel this is the right moment to conclude this incredible era. I'm leaving with a full heart and proud to have contributed to the greatest successes in Croatian football history, and to my successor, the Croatian national team, and Croatian football, I wish many new triumphs in which I deeply believe,” Dalic said in a statement issued by Croatia’s football federation.

Dalic’s final match in charge ended in heartbreak as Gonçalo Ramos struck deep into stoppage time to send Portugal through. Croatia had briefly believed they had forced extra time through Joško Gvardiol, only for the goal to be ruled out after semi-automated technology determined Igor Matanović had made contact with the ball from an offside position during the build-up.

Reflecting on his journey since taking over the national team in October 2017, Dalic described managing Croatia as the greatest honour of his career and admitted he had never imagined the heights the team would reach under his leadership.

"The role of a selector demands many tough decisions, but this one has certainly been the hardest for me. I've always said there's no greater honour than leading your national team, and that I couldn't have a more important, responsible, or beautiful job than this. When I took over the national team, I believed in the players' quality and in myself, but I didn't dare dream that we'd achieve everything we have over these nearly nine years.

“I can't describe how proud I am of every victory, of qualifying for major tournaments, of the three medals, of those great nights in Croatian football like when we beat England or Brazil at World Cups, but most of all, of the unity we've achieved within the team and with the Croatian people, which we especially witnessed in those unforgettable homecomings after winning world medals,” he stated.

During his tenure, Dalic guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia before leading the side to a third-place finish in Qatar four years later, establishing the nation as one of international football's most consistent tournament performers.

The outgoing coach also thanked the federation's staff, his coaching team, and supporters who accompanied Croatia throughout the journey.

"It's impossible to achieve such successes without quality, invested effort, and belief in what you do. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who poured their knowledge and energy into all this we've accomplished together—my coaches and collaborators at headquarters, doctors, physiotherapists, economists, and the entire HNS logistics team that always supported us brilliantly. Thank you to the Union's leadership for their support, thank you to the fans for the incredible backing we've had on this journey, and thank you to all those media outlets that helped create a positive atmosphere around the national team while constructively criticising us. And ultimately, thank you to my family, without whose support none of this would have been possible for me,” Dalic added.

Dalic reserved special praise for the players, from long-serving captain Luka Modric to the next generation that has gradually taken over the national side, expressing confidence that Croatia's future remains secure.

"Of course, in all those successes, the most important ones are those on the pitch. I'm deeply privileged to have had the opportunity to lead such brilliant footballers and quality people, from our captain Luka Modrić to all the veterans who were with me back in Russia, right down to the young lads we've brought into the national team who have taken on and continue to take on increasingly important roles.

"I'm immensely grateful to them for putting Croatia above everything, for always showing through their behaviour, commitment, and approach what Croatian national team culture is all about. Croatia has a bright future in all of them, and as long as the national team remains a sacred duty for them as it has been for generations before—as Croatia will remain strong, competitive, and a match for anyone,” Dalic concluded.

Paying tribute to Dalic's contribution, the Croatian Football Federation hailed his achievements in a farewell message.

“A humble arrival. An unforgettable journey. A proud farewell. Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalic has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with #Croatia. Head coach, thank you for everything – the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fighting for Croatia, both on and off the pitch. The results speak of your coaching virtues. The respect you've earned from your players, staff, and opponents speaks volumes about the person you are,” the federation said in a statement.

--IANS

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