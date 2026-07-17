AICWA President seeks independent SIT probe into Sanchita Ugale case, meets Maharashtra Home Minister

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Sanchita Ugale’s sudden demise shocked the entertainment industry and her fans, in June.

A month after her demise, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actress with the association's President, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, meeting Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam and requesting an ‘independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the case’.

According to AICWA, Suresh Gupta met the Minister and submitted a formal representation seeking an SIT probe into the 22-year-old actress' death.

During the meeting, the AICWA President requested the Minister to ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated through an independent SIT so that the truth is brought before the public and justice is delivered to Sanchita Ugale's family.

Taking charge of the matter, the Minister of State for Home has reportedly directed the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, to initiate appropriate legal action, and conduct a detailed investigation into the case

He has ordered them to soon submit a detailed report to the Government at the earliest, AICWA said.

In its letter addressed to the Maharashtra government, AICWA said, "I write to you on behalf of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) regarding the tragic death of actress Sanchita Ugale, who reportedly died by suicide at the age of 22 at her residence in Nalasopara, Palghar District, Maharashtra, on the evening of Sunday, 14 June 2026, at approximately 7:00 PM. At such a young age, she had an entire future ahead of her. Her dreams, aspirations, and years of struggle remain unfulfilled, and her untimely demise has deeply shocked the entire Indian film and television industry."

The letter further described Ugale as, "Sanchita Ugale was a talented and hardworking artist who had appeared in several productions, including Kumkum Bhagya, Chhaava (2025), Diwale Dulha Le Jayegi (TV Series), Wagle Ki Duniya, Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024), and other projects. She was known as a self-made artist who built her career through dedication and perseverance without any industry backing."

Calling for a comprehensive probe, AICWA stated, "The circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns that require a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation so that the complete truth can be established through due process."

The association also pointed to her social media activity before her death. "Approximately 19 hours before news of her death emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song 'Dapli Wale Dapli Baja.' This publicly visible activity forms an important part of the timeline and should be examined as part of a comprehensive investigation to establish a clear and accurate sequence of events."

The letter further said, "Members of Sanchita Ugale's family have raised concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding her death and have alleged that various issues and pressures may have been faced by her. These concerns and allegations require careful examination by the investigating authorities so that all relevant facts can be established through a transparent process."

Seeking an SIT investigation, AICWA wrote, "AICWA firmly believes that this case must be investigated from every possible angle. No aspect should be overlooked, and no assumption should be made without evidence. A comprehensive inquiry is necessary to ensure that all facts are brought to light and justice is served."

The association also urged the government to constitute a high-level probe. "All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta respectfully appeals to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a high-level, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of Sanchita Ugale."

Concluding the representation, AICWA stated, "Every effort must be made to uncover the truth behind such tragedies so that similar incidents do not continue to occur in the future."

For the uninitiated, Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Mumbai, on June 14. She was 22 at the time of her demise. The actress had appeared in television shows including ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ besides projects such as ‘Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ and ‘Chhaava’.

Her death sent shockwaves across the television and film industry, with police continuing their investigation into the case.

Reportedly, following her death, reports surfaced that she had been on a break from her show due to health issues. While social media was abuzz with rumours linking her to a co-star, actor Ujwal Sharma denied the speculation, stating that they were never in a relationship and claiming that Sanchita had been dealing with personal issues following a breakup.

Friends and colleagues have also alleged that the actress had been battling depression in the months leading up to her death.

–IANS

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