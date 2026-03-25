AIADMK's 1st list of 23 candidates has 21 ex-ministers; Palaniswami retains home turf Edappadi

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) A day after releasing its manifesto for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the AIADMK on Wednesday moved swiftly to announce its first list of 23 candidates, becoming the first major party to do so.

The early release -- coming even before finalising seat-sharing arrangements within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which it leads in the state -- signals the party’s firm stance on retaining control over constituencies it considers strongholds.

The candidate list, approved by the party’s governing council, is led by AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who will once again contest from his home turf of Edappadi in Salem district. His candidature is seen as a cornerstone of the party’s campaign, anchoring its leadership narrative.

Notably, the list is dominated by seasoned leaders, underlining the party’s reliance on experience in a high-stakes electoral battle.

Of the 23 candidates announced, 21 are former ministers, and 16 are sitting MLAs, reflecting a strategy aimed at leveraging administrative experience and established voter connect.

The list also features strategic constituency shifts for some prominent leaders. Former ministers C. Ve. Shanmugam and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who were defeated in Villupuram and Rajapalayam, respectively, in the 2021 Assembly elections, will now contest from Mailam and Sivakasi. The reshuffle is widely viewed as an attempt to maximise electoral prospects by repositioning key figures in more favourable constituencies.

In an official statement, the AIADMK said the selection of candidates reflects a balanced mix of experienced leadership and strong grassroots representation.

The party emphasised that the nominees were chosen with a focus on constituency-level engagement and organisational strength.

Addressing party workers and the public, Palaniswami sharpened his attack on the ruling DMK government, citing widespread dissatisfaction among voters.

He said the AIADMK campaign would prioritise issues such as law and order, women’s safety, farmer welfare, and relief for families grappling with rising living costs.

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections, setting the stage for a fierce political contest in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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