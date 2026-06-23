AI will not replace IT firms, it will amplify them: Infosys Chairman Nilekani

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence (AI) will not replace IT software companies but, instead, will help in the expansion of firms that adapt quickly to the new technology.

In his address at the company's 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Nilekani said: "The AI deployment gap in large enterprise clients is real, and closing that gap is where the work is. AI will not replace companies like ours. It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed."

He said that Infosys is keen to tap into a massive $400 billion AI-first services opportunity by 2030.

"The AI deployment gap in large enterprise clients is real, and closing that gap is where the work is. AI will not replace companies like ours. It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed," Nilekani noted.

He admitted that one of the existential questions being asked of the industry is whether companies such as Infosys would remain relevant if coding becomes largely automated.

Nilekani said that software development extends far beyond writing code and requires deep enterprise context, integration with existing technology investments, cybersecurity safeguards, testing, governance, and architecture expertise.

"More than three years after GenAI was launched, Infosys is more relevant than ever before and well-positioned for the decade ahead. While we embrace the best coding tools and improve our productivity, there is much more to do in the software development life cycle," he noted.

He further stated that the defining opportunity lies in integrating intelligent AI systems with mission-critical enterprise platforms. The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional transaction systems that continue to underpin enterprise operations. That convergence is where the next wave of opportunities will emerge.

Nilekani also said clients trust Infosys to bring hard-earned learning to help them navigate the complexities of enterprise AI. Infosys is fully prepared to help its clients navigate the next. Infosys is already collaborating with 90 per cent of its top 200 clients on their AI journeys, he added.

--IANS

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