AI should create space for reflection and meaningful human experiences: Industry leaders

Dalian (China), June 23 (IANS) Artificial intelligence should move beyond improving productivity and help create space for reflection, creativity and deeper human experiences, experts said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions -- known as Summer Davos -- being held here.

Speaking to IANS, showcasing the convergence of art, neuroscience and AI, researchers and curators highlighted how emerging brain-sensing technologies are enabling more empathetic and personalised interactions between humans and machines.

Jahnavi Phalkey, Director of Bengaluru Science Gallery, said the installation, developed by artist Emmanuel Golab in collaboration with Science Gallery Melbourne, demonstrates how artificial intelligence can interpret signals from the human brain.

"We are from the Science Gallery International Network, and this is an exhibit from my colleagues at Science Gallery Melbourne," Phalkey said.

"The idea behind this sculpture is that it works on principles of artificial intelligence. Visitors wear a device similar to spectacles on their forehead, which detects EEG activity and electrical signals from the brain. The robot then responds to what is happening inside a person's mind," she added.

She said the project illustrates how AI can create more meaningful and human-centred experiences rather than focusing solely on efficiency and productivity.

According to the experts, understanding brain sensations and neural activity can enable intelligent systems to respond more personally and empathetically to people. Such technologies demonstrate how AI can bridge the gap between human emotions and machines.

Ryan Jefferies, a researcher associated with Science Gallery Melbourne, described the installation titled "Doing Nothing with AI" as an interactive artwork that brings together art and science.

"This is an interactive artwork called 'Doing Nothing with AI' by artist Emmanuel Golab. It uses an EEG headset that picks up electrical activity within the brain and connects it to a large robotic sculpture that moves according to that activity," Jeffreys said.

He explained that the central idea of the artwork is to encourage visitors to pause and slow down their thoughts, allowing them to reflect on their own mental state while interacting with an intelligent machine.

--IANS

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