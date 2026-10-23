‘AI only invention going to change things within us’: BAPS’ Brahmavihari Swami

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Artificial intelligence is more than just another technological invention; it represents a fundamental reinvention of human life and could transform the way people think, behave and build relationships, BAPS monk Brahmavihari Swami said.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, during a session titled Beyond Intelligence: AI, Faith and the Meaning of Being Human, Brahmavihari Swami described artificial intelligence as an unprecedented breakthrough, arguing that its impact would extend beyond the external world and influence humanity from within.

“AI is the biggest breakthrough humanity has seen,” he said, drawing comparisons with transformative inventions such as fire, the light bulb and the wheel.

Explaining the distinction between earlier inventions and artificial intelligence, the monk said, “While fire transformed human life, the light bulb changed how people experienced the night and the wheel made movement faster, AI is different.”

“AI is the only invention that is going to change things within us,” Brahmavihari Swami added.

The BAPS monk also raised concerns about the growing autonomy of artificial intelligence systems, particularly AI agents capable of carrying out tasks with limited human intervention.

He warned that the technology could be entering a new phase in which AI systems evolve and reproduce through increasingly autonomous processes, raising questions about the future relationship between humans and machines.

“Till now, washing machines did not reproduce smaller washing machines. AI is reproducing on its own, it has agents,” he said.

While recognising the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, he cautioned that its growing influence must not come at the cost of human consciousness, values and spiritual well-being.

“If you allow it to hijack your mind, if it costs your soul, we have something to worry,” he said.

Emphasising the need for a balanced approach to artificial intelligence, Brahmavihari Swami called for global efforts to ensure that the technology remains subject to appropriate human oversight and safeguards.

He argued that fear and uncertainty surrounding AI should not lead to panic or poor decisions.

“If it’s uncertainty and you face it with fear, you’re more likely to make the wrong choices. And if you face something with faith, You may not make the right choices, but you are likely to make the right choices in this situation when it’s really out of our control, it’s out of the box. I think the world has to face it with faith. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean that we cannot have the red lights that control it. So it’s both. Understand the fear but face it with faith,” the monk said.

His remarks underscored the importance of combining faith and human values with practical safeguards to manage the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI technology.

--IANS

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