AI geopolitics: US policy and tech giants converge on China threat

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Growing concerns over China’s rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are driving an unprecedented alignment between US lawmakers and Silicon Valley, with both sides increasingly viewing the technology race as a strategic and economic battle, a report said.

At the Hill and Valley Forum, a platform aimed at bridging ties between Washington and Big Tech, leaders from government and industry signalled rare consensus that competition with China in AI has become critical to national security and future global dominance, according to a Fortune report.

It also highlighted that despite longstanding tensions over regulation, policymakers and technology executives repeatedly flagged China as the central challenge, warning that the outcome of the AI race could reshape economic and geopolitical power.

US Senator Rick Scott described the competition as existential, stressing the need for America to outpace China in AI capabilities, the report added.

However, the discussions also exposed underlying tensions between the government and the tech industry, particularly over whether advanced technologies should be restricted from reaching rival nations.

Chipmaker Nvidia emerged as a focal point in these concerns, amid scrutiny over exports of advanced AI chips to China and alleged smuggling of such technologies through illicit networks.

Moreover, US House Speaker Mike Johnson urged technology firms to keep critical infrastructure such as chips, data centres and AI systems within the country and away from geopolitical rivals, emphasising the need to safeguard strategic assets.

Lawmakers are also pushing for tighter controls.

Proposed legislation, such as the GAIN AI Act, would require companies to prioritise domestic access to advanced AI chips and seek licences before exporting them to 'countries of concern.'

Meanwhile, industry leaders echoed the strategic urgency.

Executives warned that AI leadership would determine global economic dominance, with some investors stating they would avoid funding ventures that could benefit rival nations.

In addition, experts called for a more coordinated approach between government and industry.

Defence technology leaders stressed that neither excessive regulation nor complete autonomy for tech firms would be effective, urging stronger collaboration to maintain US competitiveness.

The report also highlighted that while the US remains a leader in AI innovation, China’s focus on practical deployment and economic use of the technology presents a growing competitive challenge.

--IANS

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