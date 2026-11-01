AI could turn China's social rating system into surveillance tool, scholar warns

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The integration of artificial intelligence into China's social rating framework could significantly enhance the government's ability to monitor and assess citizens, but it also risks creating a large-scale surveillance system, according to a recent study by a Chinese legal scholar, a report has said.

The research, published last month in the Journal of Sichuan Normal University, cited by South China Morning Post, was conducted by Lin Jianxing, a doctoral candidate at Sichuan University's Law School.

The study examined the implications of combining AI, big data and predictive algorithms with social rating mechanisms used in governance and public administration.

Lin argued that social rating systems rely on data mining and algorithmic analysis to convert citizens' online and offline activities into quantifiable scores.

These scores are then used to assess potential risks and predict future behaviour, enabling authorities to make administrative and regulatory decisions.

According to the study, AI-powered rating systems can strengthen risk assessment capabilities and improve the efficiency of government agencies.

However, Lin warned that extensive reliance on algorithmic governance could create problems related to opacity, discrimination and large-scale surveillance.

The researcher noted that while social ratings may not appear to directly affect an individual's legal rights and obligations, they can influence how citizens are treated in areas such as healthcare, financial services, lending and access to government programmes.

The study was funded by a project focused on social governance models and institutional innovation in Sichuan province.

Lin said the effectiveness of such systems largely depends on the quality of the data collected and the reliability of the algorithms used.

Poor-quality data or flawed model design could produce inaccurate assessments and unfair outcomes.

He also cautioned that without strict data governance standards and robust oversight mechanisms, the use of extensive digital footprints to build detailed citizen profiles could cause the system to evolve from a risk-management tool into an instrument of behavioural surveillance.

The research comes as China continues to expand the use of artificial intelligence in public administration.

An action plan released by the State Council last year called for the gradual and orderly integration of AI into government services, with the goal of improving public service delivery and enabling more proactive governance.

One example cited in the study is Anhui province's dynamic social assistance monitoring platform, which uses data-sharing mechanisms and information databases to identify low-income populations and improve the delivery of welfare services.

Lin acknowledged that social rating systems could help governments better identify citizens' needs, anticipate risks and allocate public resources more efficiently.

However, he stressed that responsible implementation would require transparent procedures, reliable algorithms and clear limits on administrative power.

China's social credit system has long attracted international attention and criticism, often being portrayed as a nationwide mechanism that scores and monitors citizens' behaviour.

However, the study noted that the reality is more fragmented, with different government agencies and local authorities operating a variety of systems rather than a single unified network.

Citing previous academic research, the paper said only a limited number of Chinese cities operate behavioural rating programmes for residents, while aspects of the broader social credit framework are also used to monitor government agencies and public officials.

--IANS

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