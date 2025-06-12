Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its advanced technology and fuel efficiency, has reportedly faced several technical and safety issues worldwide over the years.

On Thursday, one of these aircraft, operated by Air India as flight AI 171, crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane, headed to London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people on board, including 10 crew members.

While the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is widely used for long-haul international flights and is considered a modern and efficient aircraft, it has had a history of safety concerns.

In 2013, the entire global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after incidents of lithium-ion battery fires, including one on a parked Japan Airlines jet in Boston and another mid-air emergency in Japan.

These incidents led the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend Dreamliner operations until Boeing redesigned the battery system.

In 2024, Boeing again came under scrutiny after whistleblower Sam Salehpour, an engineer at the company, reportedly told the US Senate about structural problems in the Dreamliner’s fuselage.

He claimed that small gaps and improper assembly could cause early wear and possible structural failure. The FAA launched an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Despite being marketed as one of the safest and most advanced aircraft in the skies, the Dreamliner has been linked to several technical faults.

In March this year, a Boeing 787-9, operated by LATAM Airlines, experienced a sudden altitude drop mid-flight, injuring 50 people. The cause was later identified as a malfunction in the cockpit seat.

Over the years, pilots have also reported issues such as engine icing, fuel leaks, generator failures, and electrical system faults.

According to Flightradar24 data, the plane that crashed on Thursday made its first flight in 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014.

The cause of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is still under investigation by Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Central government has promised full support for rescue and relief efforts. The number of casualties was yet to be confirmed.

