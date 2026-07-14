India, Belgium to expand cooperation across trade, investment, tech

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India and Belgium on Tuesday discussed ways to expand cooperation across trade, investment, technology, logistics and workforce mobility.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had an excellent meeting with David Clarinval, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy, and Agriculture of Belgium.

“We also exchanged views on the transformative potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening economic ties for the mutual benefit of our businesses and people,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal also met EU Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, and exchanged views on strengthening India–EU cooperation in clean growth, climate action and sustainable industrial development.

“Our discussions focused on expanding collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, clean technologies, innovation, investments and resilient value chains to support our shared net-zero ambitions,” the minister maintained.

Goyal began his day in Brussels with a productive meeting with Thomas Colinet, MD, and Bruno Lete, Director of Public Affairs at Thales Belgium.

“Appreciated the company's longstanding operations in India, including manufacturing for global markets, technology partnerships & skill development. We also discussed opportunities to further strengthen collaboration and encouraged the company to further expand its manufacturing footprint in India, aligned with the vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World’,” informed Goyal.

Earlier, Goyal met Jordi Hereu, Minister of Industry and Tourism of Spain, and explored new opportunities to strengthen India-Spain collaboration in trade, investment, manufacturing, innovation, tourism and other future-ready sectors that drive growth, competitiveness and job creation.

“We also exchanged views on the India-EU FTA and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening industrial partnerships, building resilient supply chains and deepening economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations,” Goyal said.

—IANS

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