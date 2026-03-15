March 15, 2026 5:09 PM हिंदी

Ahead of poll announcement, Bengal government reshuffles police inspectors

Ahead of poll announcement, Bengal government reshuffles police inspectors

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Hours before the Election Commission formally announces the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the state government on Sunday carried out a reshuffle of the police officials at the ground level.

According to a senior state government official, 27 Inspectors and the Officers-in-Charge (ICs) of 12 police stations have been transferred.

Several Inspectors within the Diamond Harbour Police District have been transferred. Additionally, the ICs of several police stations across the Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, and Chandannagar Police Commissionerates have been transferred. Furthermore, several Inspectors in the East Midnapore district have also been transferred.

A notification regarding these changes was issued by the state police department just a few hours before the election schedule was to be declared.

The Election Commission officials are scheduled to hold a press conference in New Delhi at 4 p.m. today to announce the poll schedule for West Bengal and other election-bound states.

Meanwhile, the transfer directive explicitly states that the officials concerned must join their new postings as soon as possible across various districts, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South Dinajpur, and Hooghly.

The main opposition BJP has raised questions regarding the transfers.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said: "They have effected these transfers in advance specifically to ensure that the Election Commission cannot subsequently alter these postings. We saw through this ploy right from the start. However, nowhere is it written that the Election Commission is barred from transferring these officers later on. Their professional histories and track records are being scrutinised; the Election Commission will review these details if deemed necessary."

Incidentally, the state government had already carried out a reshuffle within the state police force just three weeks ago. At that time, four IPS officers were transferred.

--IANS

sch/vd

LATEST NEWS

Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese Grand Prix; Lewis Hamilton celebrates first podium with Ferrari in the second race of the Formula 1 2026 season in Shanghai on Sunday. Photo credit: Formula1/X

Formula 1: Antonelli wins Chinese GP; Hamilton celebrates first podium with Ferrari

Adani Total Gas slashes excess gas price for industries by nearly 30 pc

Adani Total Gas slashes excess gas price for industries by nearly 30 pc

Single-phase polls in 4 states/UT, West Bengal to vote on April 23 and 29, results on May 4

Single-phase polls in 4 states/UT, West Bengal to vote on April 23 and 29, results on May 4

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

SIR ensured no eligible elector is left out, no ineligible elector is included in rolls: CEC

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Virat Kohli picks Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma as best T20 opener

Virat Kohli picks Chris Gayle over Rohit Sharma as best T20 opener

2.71 crore Kerala voters to decide fate of candidates in 140 Assembly seats on April 9

2.71 crore Kerala voters to decide fate of candidates in 140 Assembly seats on April 9

Congress made Assam haven for infiltrators, BJP working to remove them: HM Amit Shah

Congress made Assam haven for infiltrators, BJP working to remove them: HM Amit Shah

Connectivity push in Northeast strengthens strategic, economic landscape: Report

Connectivity push in Northeast strengthens strategic, economic landscape: Report

FairPoint: Rahul Gandhi's alarm versus India’s striking diplomatic success

FairPoint: Rahul Gandhi's alarm versus India’s striking diplomatic success