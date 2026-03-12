Ahead of IPL opener, experts to conduct final inspection at Chinnaswamy on March 13: Report

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Despite the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) including M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first phase schedule of the IPL 2026 released on Wednesday, a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home ground.

The fate of the stadium rests on March 13, when an expert committee appointed by the government of Karnataka is scheduled to inspect the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before giving its final verdict on hosting IPL 2026 matches in the city, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any game RCB following the horrific stampede that took place near the stadium, the lives of eleven people and more than 50 people were injured because of mismanagement as the franchise celebrated its maiden IPL title last year.

Months after the venue was barred from hosting events following the stampede, Karnataka government granted conditional permission to resume cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to the report, new entry gates have been installed, and exit and entry points are also created in case of an emergency.

The Justice D' Cunha Committee had set March 15 as the deadline for the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to complete important "short-term" upgrades to the stadium. Following the appointment of the committee, it conducted a detailed safety audit at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the report added.

Last week, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that all safety recommendations will be implemented at Chinnaswamy Stadium before hosting matches and additional police will be deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

RCB, the defending champions, will start their IPL 2026 campaign with a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. They will then lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next home match.

--IANS

sds/bc