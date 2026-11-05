Ahan Shetty recalls Athiya’s support through his struggles and difficult times, says she 'never let him feel alone'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday note for his sister Athiya Shetty.

He recalled how she stood by him through every phase of life and supported him during difficult times, ensuring he never felt alone. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Tadap’ actor described Athiya as one of the biggest blessings in his life and thanked her for being his constant source of strength. He also expressed gratitude for having her by his side, saying her love and support meant more to him than she realised.

Sharing his birthday wish, Ahan wrote: “Happy Birthday, Athiya! Some bonds are beyond words, and you are truly one of the biggest blessings in my life. Through every phase, every struggle, and all the moments when life felt difficult, you’ve always been there for me, standing by me and making sure I never felt alone.

“I don’t think you realise how much your love and support mean to me or how many times you’ve been my strength without even knowing it. I’m so grateful that I have you to lean on, laugh with, and count on, no matter what. I wish you all the happiness in the world because if anyone deserves it, it’s you. Love you always,” he added.

Ahan's note highlighted the close bond he shares with Athiya.

He also shared a series of pictures with Athiya, offering a glimpse into their childhood memories and growing-up years. The first picture shows the siblings posing in a lift, with Athiya clicking a selfie. Another captures the actress tying a rakhi on Ahan’s wrist. One of the childhood pictures shows a young Athiya smiling at the camera while little Ahan is seated on a couch.

Athiya Shetty also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, and her father, actor Suniel Shetty.

Rahul took to Instagram to share a romantic birthday message for his wife, calling her his “biggest blessing”. He wrote, “Happy birthday wifey You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You’re my biggest blessing. Love you @athiyashetty.”

Along with the note, Rahul shared a series of pictures featuring Athiya. One of the photographs showed the couple sharing a romantic moment, with Athiya sitting on his lap as they looked into each other’s eyes. He also posted a few solo pictures of the actress.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

Her father, Suniel Shetty, also shared an emotional birthday wish, saying that no matter how old Athiya grows, he will always see her as the little girl he could never say no to. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor posted two childhood pictures of his daughter and reflected on watching her build her own little world.

He wrote, “No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change…Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty.”

--IANS

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