Nagarjuna pens note of gratitude as 'Manam' completes 12 years; explains significance of May 23 in his life

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Telugu star Nagarjuna has penned an emotional note of gratitude for all the blessings and love being showered on him on a day his film 'Manam' completed 12 years.

On Saturday, Annapurna Studios, the actor's production house, took to its X timeline to say, "A film. A family. A legacy that lives forever. 12 years ago, #Manam became more than just a movie — it became an emotion cherished by audiences. Celebrating 12 years of memories, magic, and timeless storytelling. #12YearsForClassicManam #ANRLivesOn @iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni @AkhilAkkineni8 @Vikram_K_Kumar @shriya1109 @Samanthaprabhu2 @HARSHAzoomout."

The production house also put out another tweet to point out how special May 23 was for Nagarjuna. It wrote, "May 23rd. From the very first step to becoming the King of countless hearts — here’s to a journey that inspired generations. On this very special day celebrating the legacy, grace and timeless charisma of KING @iamnagarjuna Garu."

For the unaware, it was on this day in 1986 that Nagarjuna Akkineni first put on make up and stepped before the camera as a leading man with 'Vikram'.Years later, the same date gained another emotional significance when 'Manam' released as the final on-screen appearance of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Nagarjuna took to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the special day. He wrote, "Thank you for all the blessings and love being showered on me today --May 23!! the date I cannot forget!! The day which I had the honour of producing and releasing the last film 'MANAM' of my legendary father ANR. The film (in) which I had the privilege of working both with my father and my sons."

Nagarjuna went on to say, "Years ago MAY 23 also gave me the opportunity to release my first film Vikram, an opportunity to entertain you, to be blessed and loved by all of you. My deepest gratitude to all the fans who have stood by me all these years.Looking forward for many more May 23s."

Fondly called Tollywood’s “Celluloid Scientist,” Nagarjuna has built a career through constant reinvention. From redefining intensity with Siva and romance with Geethanjali to entertaining audiences through films like Annamayya, Manmadhudu, Hello Brother and Bangarraju Nagarjuna consistently stayed ahead of changing trends, often emerging as a style icon and trendsetter across generations.

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IANS

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