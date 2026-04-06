Diljit Dosanjh promotes ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ with Imtiaz Ali after skipping his last film’s promotions

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, reunited with his ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ team on Sunday.

The actor was seen promoting the upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali, Irshad Kamil, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman.

This comes after Diljit missed the promotions of ‘Border 2’ earlier this year. The film, a big ticket entertainer marked the second chapter of the legacy title ‘Border’, and starred Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty.

Meanwhile, ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ marks Diljit’s 2nd collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama, and also stars Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

In January, the makers announced the release date for the film on social media with a post that read, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by, Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary”.

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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