TMC rebuild begins in Bengal with Mamata aide Chattopadhyay as Opposition Leader

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Amid the gloom and recriminations within West Bengal’s defeated Trinamool Congress, the nomination of veteran leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition has stood out as a rare positive development.

Widely regarded in political circles as “the right man in the wrong party”, the octogenarian’s elevation has revived discussions about integrity and experience in a party grappling with electoral setback and internal criticism.

According to a mid-level Trinamool leader, Chattopadhyay may not have received the responsibility had former Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee retained her home constituency of Bhabanipur.

The Assembly election defeat has intensified scrutiny of the party leadership in the state, with Mamata Banerjee reassuming direct control while her nephew and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee faces criticism over the “unexpected” mandate, a former MLA said.

Chattopadhyay’s association with Mamata Banerjee dates back to her early years as a rising Congress leader. Even today, he is seen as a rare example of a principled politician whose personal integrity and grassroots connect stand in contrast to the scandals and electoral setbacks that have recently troubled his party. At 82, his appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly has once again sparked debate over whether he embodies the right values in the wrong political party.

Initially a Congressman, Chattopadhyay later became one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress. Over the years, he has served in several important roles, including Minister for Power and Non-Conventional Energy, Deputy Leader of the House and Chief Whip.

His appointment follows Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Bhabanipur to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, which triggered a reshuffle in the party’s legislative leadership.

The new Opposition line-up in the Assembly also reflects the return of Mamata loyalists. With 80 MLAs in the 294-member House, the Trinamool Congress is now the principal Opposition party.

Nayna Bandyopadhyay, considered close to Mamata Banerjee, was appointed Deputy Leader of the Opposition after winning from Chowringhee. She is the wife of senior party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Asima Patra, who won from Dhanekhali, has been named the other Deputy Leader.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports had suggested that Abhishek Banerjee, seen as advocating a younger leadership, had opposed the renomination of Sudip Bandyopadhyay due to the age factor. Mamata Banerjee, however, overruled the move. Abhishek had also proposed a “retirement age” of 75 for leaders, though his aunt was exempted from the suggestion.

Chattopadhyay himself remained active despite the informal diktat. A former college boxer, he is still known for maintaining an active lifestyle and close ties with labour unions.

In the 2021 Assembly election, he vacated the Bhabanipur seat for Mamata Banerjee after her defeat in Nandigram. He later won the Khardaha bypoll and, this time, secured victory from Ballygunge.

“Had the Trinamool supremo gracefully accepted her defeat and focused on rebuilding the organisation instead of returning through a by-election, the results might have been different today,” the former MLA opined.

“Instead, she surrendered all power to Abhishek,” the leader added, requesting anonymity.

Chattopadhyay’s loyalty to Mamata Banerjee has remained unwavering since she floated the Trinamool Congress in 1998. He resigned mid-term from Baruipur to join her new political venture after first winning the seat in 1991 and retaining it in 1996. Since then, he has strategically shifted constituencies, contesting from Rashbehari, Bhabanipur, Khardaha and Ballygunge, while largely staying away from the limelight.

He focused extensively on organisational work and labour rights, founding the party’s labour wing and leading the Kolkata Auto Rickshaw Operators’ Union in support of informal sector workers.

--IANS

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