After Mitrata, Viraj Ghelani gears up for party animals, calls it a ‘full-on masti film’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Viraj Ghelani is set to headline Party Animals, an upcoming comedy that revolves around friendship, bad decisions and a night that spirals out of control.

The actor described the film as a “full-on masti film” and said he was excited for audiences to experience it on the big screen.

“Party Animals is a one of a kind movie. It’s a full-on masti film, and I am really excited for audiences to experience it. It’s packed with friendship, madness and situations that just keep getting crazier. There’s so much energy and relatability in this world, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on the big screen,” Viraj said.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, Party Animals is set in Mumbai and follows Mann Patel, played by Viraj, and Armaan Khanna, portrayed by Arjun Tanwar.

The two childhood friends reunite for a night out that soon turns chaotic, with romantic complications, petty fights and a series of increasingly disastrous attempts to fix things.

Set against the backdrop of a New Year’s Eve party, the film features cops, goons, a party bus and even a drunk horse. The makers describe it as a comedy about friendship, FOMO, growing up and the consequences of making impulsive decisions.

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films. The ensemble cast includes Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi. The film is written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal.

Speaking about the film, producer Siddharth Anand Kumar said, “With Party Animals, we wanted to have some fun with the idea of what a film is supposed to be and how it is supposed to talk about itself. The film is unapologetically chaotic, irreverent and very much in on the joke. We’re not going to pretend that every decision these characters make is a good one. In fact, the worse their decisions get, the more fun things become. Sometimes, you just have to let the madness do its thing.”

The film draws inspiration from Hollywood comedies such as The Hangover, Superbad and 21 Jump Street, bringing friendship-driven humour and escalating chaos into an Indian setting.

Party Animals marks another addition to Viraj's growing filmography. The actor and digital content creator has previously appeared in films such as Govinda Naam Mera in 2022 and Jawan in 2023. He was also seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, which released earlier in 2026.

More recently, Viraj featured in the Gujarati film Mitrata, which explores the friendship of three college friends as they navigate love, heartbreak and the changes that come with growing up.

Party Animals is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

–IANS

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