After CM Adhikari’s instruction, Kolkata Police register suo motu FIR against Mamata Banerjee (Ld)

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) Following the instruction from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier in the day, the Kolkata Police on Saturday registered a suo motu FIR against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violation of a Calcutta High Court order at the foundation day rally of Trinamool Congress’ student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), on Friday.

In the FIR registered at the Hastings Police Station in South Kolkata, the former Chief Minister has been accused of violating the Calcutta High Court order, which imposed some restrictions on organising the TMCP rally at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday.

In the FIR, she has also been accused of continuing the programme at Cathedral Road beyond the time limit prescribed by the Calcutta High Court. In the FIR, charges have been brought against Mamata Banerjee’s followers for engaging in scuffles with the police personnel present there and also obstructing them from performing their duties.

Of the restrictions set by the Calcutta High Court for the rally, the most important was that the rally should be restricted to a single lane and the second lane should be kept free for traffic movement. The Calcutta High Court had fixed the rally time between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

But in reality, it was witnessed that both the lanes were blocked for a substantial period of time since the programme started, thus creating tremendous traffic congestion in the area. At the same time, the programme continued well beyond the court-fixed limit of 3 p.m., according to the police.

Mamata Banerjee has also been accused of inciting her followers to violate the court-imposed restrictions. According to the police, because of her instigation, her followers were encouraged to violate the court-imposed restrictions and also enter into scuffles with the police personnel present there.

Earlier in the day, CM Adhikari informed that he has directed the police to register an FIR against his predecessor in the matter. Adhikari said that he had also directed the police to approach the Calcutta High Court in the matter, informing the latter of how the court-fixed restrictions were violated.

“The Court clearly directed them to conduct the rally keeping one of the two lanes free for traffic movement. The former Chief Minister assembled people and blocked both the lanes. I have directed the police to register an FIR in the matter. I have also directed the police to approach the Calcutta High Court in the matter. The matter will not be taken so easily,” the Chief Minister said earlier in the day.

--IANS

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