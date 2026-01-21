January 21, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

After alleging AR Rahman of stealing Jai Ho, Ram Gopal Varma calls him as the ‘nicest human being’

After alleging AR Rahman of stealing Jai Ho, Ram Gopal Varma calls him as the ‘nicest human being’

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after alleging music composer AR Rahman of stealing Sukhvinder Singh's credit for Jai Ho, has called music maestro as the “nicest human being.”

Referring to the ongoing debate, Varma took to X on Tuesday to highlight that he was misquoted in the interview. Further clarifying his stand, Varma wrote, “To all concerned... I am being misquoted and misread out of context in the matter of the Jai Ho song... in my view. @arrahman is the greatest composer and the nicest human being I ever met and he's the last person to take away anybody's credit... I hope this puts an end to the negativism surrounding the issue.”

AR Rahman has been stirring headlines ever since he stated that his work in the Hindi film industry has slowed down over the last eight years, blaming “power shift” and “communal” politics in the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in an old interview that resurfaced over internet and went viral, was heard claiming that AR Rahman was not the original brain behind the Oscar winning song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, and that it originally was composed singer **Sukhwinder Singh.

In the old interview clip, Varma was heard narrated an incident linked to the film Yuvraj starring Salman Khan. He claimed that Rahman had sourced the tune from Sukhwinder Singh during a studio session and later sold the song, which eventually became *

Jai Ho. Varma further alleged that Sukhwinder was paid Rs. 5 lakh as a compensation later through Rahman’s management.

Talking about Rahman’s controversy over his “communal” remark, the music composer had shared a video message on his social media account clarifying that he never intended to hurt sentiments and expressed regret if his words had caused pain to anybody.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

What we fetch for is excellence and victory for the country, says Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: What we fetch for is excellence and victory for the country, says Chakaravarthy

Chit fund fraud: Belagavi residents, including women, cheated of crores; complaint lodged (Photo: IANS)

Chit fund fraud: Belagavi residents, including women, cheated of crores; complaint lodged

Bangladesh could face electricity supply shortfall after 2031: Report (File image)

Bangladesh could face electricity supply shortfall after 2031: Report

A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

No one can dictate terms to India, economy on path to $5 trillion: Lulu Group Chairman

No one can dictate terms to India, economy on path to $5 trillion: Lulu Group Chairman

Tilottama Sen sweeps women’s 3P as Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also post wins in the National Selection Trials for Group A shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting Trials: Tilottama sweeps women’s 3P as Manu, Aishwary also post wins

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gautam Gambhir ahead of the first T20I of the series between India and New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: @ShashiTharoor/X

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gambhir

India key partner in UK’s 40-billion-pound International Education Strategy

India key partner in UK’s 40-billion-pound International Education Strategy

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat scheme brings fresh hope for Motihari’s elderly with poor eyesight (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat scheme brings fresh hope for Motihari’s elderly with poor eyesight

PM Modi unifying global opinion, emerging as international bridge builder

PM Modi unifying global opinion, emerging as international bridge builder