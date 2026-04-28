Afghanistan summons Pak diplomat over continuous military strikes on Afghan civilians

Kabul, April 28 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul over the recent attacks carried out by the Pakistani forces on civilian targets in various Afghan provinces.

Kabul also handed a protest letter to the Pakistani diplomat over Islamabad targetting public facilities along the Durand Line, even the university in the centre of Kunar province.

The Ministry strongly condemned the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the attacks against civilians.

It stated that the actions of Pakistani forces are a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, contrary to international principles, and a provocative act.

“The Islamic Emirate categorically rejects allegations that the recent escalation started by the Afghan side, and underscores the imperative that the root causes of the situation must be investigated with due diligence,” the Afghan ministry said.

Calling on the Pakistani side to refrain from such actions, Afghanistan reiterated that it reserves a legitimate right to defend its soil and people. It also reminded Pakistan that the continuation of such "irresponsible actions" will have "undesirable consequences".

At least seven people have been killed and 75 injured after Pakistani strikes hit parts of Afghanistan's Kunar province, including the provincial capital, Asadabad and Sarkano district, local media reported on Tuesday. The death toll continues to increase as more victims are being identified.

According to officials at the government hospital in Asadabad, dozens of injured people, including women and children, were brought for treatment while emergency teams continue to respond to the situation, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Local sources said that Monday's strikes hit several places, including residential areas and Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University, where mortar rounds targetted the campus, causing damage and panic among students and employees. Heavy explosions and thick black smoke rising from affected region were witnessed and buildings, especially within the university compound and nearby neighbourhoods, suffered damage during the strikes.

Authorities said at least 30 students and staff were injured in the strike on the university. Local residents said the intensity of the attacks forced several people of the region to flee from their homes as they feared possible use of drones, aircraft and rocket fire, Khaama Press reported.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties. The two nations have accused each other of contributing to instability, while diplomatic and local mediation efforts have remained futile to stop further escalation.

–IANS

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