Afghanistan ranked second-worst in Rule of Law Index

Kabul, Oct 28 (IANS) Afghanistan has been ranked second-worst worldwide in the rule of law, trailing only Venezuela, according to the index released by the World Justice Project (WJP), local media reported on Wednesday.

Afghanistan has been ranked at the 142th spot out of 143 nations and jurisdictions in the 2026 Rule of Law Index. The index analysed the role of law enforcement in nations across the world. Venezuela ranked at the 143rd spot, while Haiti has been ranked at the 141st place. Denmark, Norway and Finland took the top three spots in the index respectively, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The index is evaluated based on eight components: absence of corruption, constraints on government powers, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice. It is based on surveys conducted in 215,000 households and 3,400 legal practitioners and experts, covering nations and jurisdictions representing about 95 per cent of the world's population.

Afghanistan has been ranked among the lowest-performing nations in several categories of the index - 135th in criminal justice, 140th in fundamental rights and order and security, 138th in civil justice, 137th in regulatory enforcement and 131st in absence of corruption and open government and 125th in constraints on government powers, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier in August, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that the Taliban has turned Afghanistan into a prison for information in the past five years, with each new directive further shrinking the space for journalists and independent media.

Since seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has issued more than 20 national directives and several provincial decrees aimed at dismantling press freedom in the country, a statement released by RSF mentioned, asserting that the decrees, directives and orders communicated verbally by the Taliban have stifled the media landscape in Afghanistan.

"Journalism is increasingly throttled as criticism of the regime is forbidden, women face sweeping restrictions, political debate has been silenced, and broadcasting images of living beings is banned. Reporters Without Borders calls for an end to this crackdown," read the statement.

The RSF said another line was crossed in January 2026 as the Taliban secretly adopted a Code of Criminal Procedure for the courts, the text of which emerged due to a leak. Although the code does not mention the press, however, it offers no protection for media professionals and does not exempt them from the code, leaving them exposed to legal threats and severe penalties, including imprisonment.

The new code provides for prison terms and flogging for insulting Taliban leadership, effectively criminalising any criticism of the authorities. The new code also punishes contact with opponents of the government.

"In five years, the Taliban have methodically turned Afghanistan into a prison for information. Every new directive further shrinks the space for journalists and independent media. The ban on criticism is now written into law, formally codifying censorship. Women journalists have been all but erased, debate has been silenced, and every independent voice is prosecuted. By criminalising media professionals, the de facto authorities are seeking absolute control over the flow of information," said Celia Mercier, head of RSF South Asia Desk.

--IANS

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