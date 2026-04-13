Afghanistan: Residents accuse Pakistani forces of rocket strikes in Kunar

Kabul, April 13 (IANS) Pakistani forces conducted rocket strikes in the Shali Dara area of Khas Kunar district of Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday, citing reports.

Local residents reported panic in the area following attacks. However, No immediate details regarding casualties or damage were reported, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Taliban authorities have not yet commented on the incident. However, similar strikes have been earlier reported in border provinces of Afghanistan.

The latest escalation comes after talks between officials of Pakistan and Taliban in Urumqi ended without agreement.

On April 3, China said that the negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are making steady progress.

While addressing a press briefing on April 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the consultation process between two nations is being implemented and advanced steadily.

When asked about Pakistan-Afghanistan talks, Mao Ning responded, "Since the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict escalated again, China has made mediation efforts in its own way, maintained close communication with both sides via multiple channels and at multiple levels, and created conditions and provided platforms for dialogue between the two sides. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan value and welcome China’s mediation and are willing to sit down and talk again. This is good. The consultation process is being implemented and advanced steadily. The three sides have had common understandings and agreements on specific matters regarding the process, including media reports. If there is further information, we will release it in due course."

Tensions have escalated tremendously between Kabul and Islamabad over the past few months due to the Pakistani airstrikes and artillery fire which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of people in war-torn Afghanistan.

Earlier on April 2, Afghanistan's Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif said that more than 27,000 Afghan families across nine provinces have been displaced due to attacks carried out by Pakistan's military, local media reported.

During a coordination meeting with officials from the United Nations agencies and national and international organisations on April 2, Hanif said that Pakistan has carried out hostile actions against Afghanistan in recent months, Afghanistan-based Pajhwok Afghan News reported. He further said that at least 27,344 families have been displaced in Nuristan, Zabul, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman and Kandahar provinces of the country.

Hanif noted that many of these families are currently residing without access to basic necessities, including adequate food, clothing, shelter and healthcare. He mentioned that Taliban has taken measures to address the economic and livelihood challenges faced by displaced people of Afghanistan. However, he urged UN agencies and partner organisation to provide humanitarian assistance.

He said that use of heavy weaponry in residential areas has caused civilian casualties and displacement of hundreds of families. He termed these actions a serious humanitarian violation and against Islamic principles.

Hanif made these remarks during a meeting convened by Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy. Titled 'Coordination on Mobilizing Emergency Assistance from United Nations Agencies and National and International Non-Governmental Organizations for Internally Displaced Persons Affected by Recent Bombardments', the meeting saw participation of representatives from various domestic and international organisations.

--IANS

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