Afghanistan earthquake: India sends assistance, EAM Jaishankar dials Muttaqi

New Delhi/Kabul Sep 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck the war-ravaged country on Sunday night. Wishing early recovery to those injured, the EAM expressed India's full support for Afghanistan in this hour of grief and conveyed that New Delhi will be sending food and relief material to Kabul.

EAM Jaishankar stated that India has delivered 1000 family tents in Kabul on Monday following the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern part of Afghanistan.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," Jaishankar posted on X.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also confirmed telephonic conversation between Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and EAM Jaishankar. According to the statement, Muttaqi thanked EAM Jaishankar for providing assistance to Afghan people and assured him of timely delivery of the aid to the affected people.

In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hon. Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, had a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Dr. Jaishankar. The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his condolences over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan and also expressed his condolences.

"The aid, which includes a thousand tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies, was announced to be handed over to the Islamic Emirate. Likewise, he added that his country will provide further necessary assistance in the fields of medicine and food. The country's Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to India's Foreign Minister, Mr. Jaishankar, for their solidarity in this great tragedy. He expressed his gratitude for the support of the Afghan people and assured them of timely delivery of the aid to the needy people," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, which has claimed 812 lives so far, and conveyed India's readiness to provide humanitarian aid.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," PM Modi posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also expressed deep concern over the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province. He expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and assured of India's help in this hour of need.

"The devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured," Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are navigating remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll is preliminary as efforts continue, official media added.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11.47 pm local time on Sunday, at a depth of eight km, according to the US Geological Survey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes as it sits on top of several fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian plates meet. The mountainous terrain of eastern Afghanistan is also prone to landslides, making it harder for emergency services to carry out rescues.

