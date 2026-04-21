Afghan woman entrepreneur defines resilience, grit and uniqueness

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Amid reports of repression and isolation of women in Afghanistan comes a story defining the resilience, grit, and uniqueness of Monis Nazari, who has launched a business to support her family with her husband by her side.

Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Tuesday that after years of living in Iran, Monis Nazari returned home and started the venture designing and organising wedding “dastarkhwan” (table spread) setups.

Organising “nikah khana” arrangements and related accessories, the couple has not only created a source of income for their family but has also contributed to promoting a new cultural practice and generating employment opportunities within their home, the report said.

A resident of the capital Kabul, Monis migrated to Iran with her family at the age of five, where she later pursued a course in education and also took to teaching for 13 years. She stayed there for over two decades, got married, before returning to her city of birth. However, due to unemployment and facing economic challenges, the family again migrated to Iran four years ago.

After her return this time, she started wondering about an occupation that could support the family economically and where she could work from home. The idea came from her experience in Iran, where she also worked in decorating wedding venues and preparing items for other social events.

The “nikah dastarkhwan” (wedding ceremonial table setup) at her home – a room, decorated with artificial flowers, candles, mirrors, vases, and a carefully arranged table featuring the Holy Quran, prayer mats, and various sweets, serves as the venue.

According to her, people can use the place for a wedding, hosting up to 60 guests. She told the news site that the “nikah dastarkhwan” can also be arranged at a client’s home or a wedding hall if required.

“In addition to the wedding table, we also prepare gifts for occasions such as engagement ceremonies, baby celebrations, henna nights, and even pilgrim gifts. Some of these we prepare ourselves, while others we bring from Iran,” the report added, quoting her.

Within four months of the launch, the venue has already hosted two weddings. “Our effort is to introduce this culture among our people. I also hope to expand this place and turn it into a garden hall. We have a garden, and God willing, we will soon prepare it so young couples can take photos and videos in its green environment,” she said of her future plans.

In a message to Afghan women, she said, “I tell the dear women of my country that nothing is impossible. Although economic conditions are difficult, everyone can use their abilities and create opportunities for themselves. Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Her husband, Amanullah Nazari, seconded his wife’s remarks, saying: “Women in Afghanistan have great potential in terms of talent and entrepreneurship and should take initiatives like my wife.”

Their daughter, Fatima Nazari, a graduate of Computer Science from Kabul University, has interest in content creation, photography, and videography.

She told Pajhwok that after returning to Afghanistan, and due to changing circumstances, she was unable to find work in her field of choice. However, she has not lost hope and continues to support her family, the report added.

--IANS

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