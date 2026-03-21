AFC Women's Asian Cup Final: Japan beat Australia by 1-0 to win their third title

Sydney, March 21 (IANS) Japan continued their dream run in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 as they beat the hosts Australia by 1-0 in the final played at Stadium Australia on Saturday. With this win, they have lifted the title for the third time in the history of the tournament.

While Maika Hamano’s first-half goal in the 17th minute was what ultimately made the difference on the scoreboard, it was a strong and disciplined defensive performance from the goalkeeper Yamashita that was crucial for the win.

The hosts, Australia, were off to a great start in the final in front of a record-breaking crowd of 74,397, most of whom were cheering for the Maltidas to clinch the title.

Striker Mary Fowler initiated the move with a precise long ball to Caitlin Foord, who set up captain Sam Kerr for a shot that was brilliantly kept out by Japan goalkeeper Yamashita.

Australia tried for a goal again in the 11th minute but was stopped by Japan's brilliant defence.

Despite Australia’s early dominance, Japan struck against the run of play in the 17th minute. Hamano found space outside the penalty area, turned swiftly, and unleashed a curling effort that beat Mackenzie Arnold to nestle in the bottom corner.

Japan then began to dictate the tempo with their trademark passing, though they nearly handed Australia an equaliser after a misplaced clearance from Yamashita fell to Foord, whose shot was deflected away by Hana Takahashi.

Late in the first half, Japan had a chance to extend their lead when a defensive error allowed Hikaru Kitagawa a sight on goal, but Australian goalkeeper Arnold reacted well to deny the effort.

The second half continued at a lively pace, with Japan looking for the second goal while Australia gradually took control of possession and created opportunities, with Kyra Cooney-Cross attempting an ambitious long-range shot after winning the ball in midfield, though it failed to trouble Yamashita, who stopped it easily.

At the end stages of the match, Japan adopted a defensive approach and stopped all the attacks from the Australian side to equalize the game.

Japan have previously won the title in 2014 and 2018, and at both times the triumph has come at Australia's expense.

--IANS

sds/