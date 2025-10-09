October 09, 2025 9:41 PM हिंदी

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Rahim Ali’s late strike rescues India in 1-1 draw against Singapore

Singapore, Oct 9 (IANS) Rahim Ali’s dramatic late equaliser helped India snatch a crucial point against Singapore in a tense 1-1 draw in their third-round clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang on Thursday.

The result saw India climb to third in the group standings with two points from three matches, while Singapore maintained their position at the top with five points. It was a contest that ebbed and flowed, defined by two decisive moments - one just before half-time, and another right before the final whistle.

Singapore, roared on by the home crowd, dominated possession early and looked more threatening in attack. Their persistence paid off in first-half stoppage time when Ikhsan Fandi broke the deadlock.

Fandi, who had also scored against India in their previous meeting in 2022, once again proved to be the difference-maker. Linking up neatly with Shawal Anuar, the striker slotted past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to give the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead.

Things took a turn for the worse for India soon after the break. Just two minutes into the second half, centre-back Sandesh Jhingan was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge, leaving India to play the remaining 43 minutes with ten men. The setback forced India to sit deeper, absorb pressure, and rely on counterattacks as Singapore pushed to extend their lead.

However, complacency crept into the hosts’ play late in the game, and India capitalised. Substitute Rahim Ali, who had been introduced to add fresh energy up front, kept pressing the Singapore backline and chasing loose balls.

His perseverance paid off in the 90th minute when a misjudged pass from Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud allowed Rahim to pounce. The forward calmly slotted into an empty net to score his first senior international goal, sparking wild celebrations among the Indian players.

The late equaliser ensured India avoided a second straight defeat in the campaign and kept their qualification hopes alive. The two sides will now renew their rivalry on October 14, when India hosts Singapore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa - a match that could prove decisive in shaping Group C’s final standings.

--IANS

hs/ab

