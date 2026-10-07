October 07, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

Adnan Sami remembers mother Naureen Sami Khan on her death anniversary: ‘I carry you with me in every breath’

Adnan Sami remembers mother Naureen Sami Khan on her death anniversary: ‘I carry you with me in every breath’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami remembered his late mother, Naureen Sami Khan, on her death anniversary with an emotional tribute.

In his emotional post on Instagram, he said that while she may no longer be physically present, her love and memories continue to remain a part of his life. Adnan also recalled his mother and the deep void her absence has left behind. He reflected on the memories they shared and the values she passed on to him, including love, strength, patience and forgiveness.

Adnan also remembered his father, whom he affectionately referred to as ‘Baba’, and expressed hope that his parents have found each other again. Sharing a series of photos, the singer wrote, “There are some days that time can never make ordinary. Today is one of them. It marks the day my beloved mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, left this world—and yet, somehow, never truly left us. Even now, it feels surreal to speak of her in the past tense. How does one describe the absence of someone whose presence was woven into the very fabric of your life? Some voids are simply too vast for words. They settle quietly within the heart…Perhaps that is why, in the silence she left behind, I hear her more than ever.”

“Wherever you may be, Ami, I pray you are surrounded by peace, light and happiness. Above all, I pray you found Baba again—the man you loved and missed every day since he left us in 2009. It brings me immense comfort to imagine that somewhere beyond all we can see or understand, after all those years of longing, you found each other again… smiling, laughing and at peace,” he added.

Adnan Sami further said, “I cherish the beautiful memories we shared. Ami’s life was a testament to love, beauty, strength, patience and forgiveness. She taught us so much, not merely through words, but through the way she lived and loved. She lives on in our hearts, in the values she gave us, and in the countless stories we still share—stories that turn tears into laughter and, for a fleeting moment, make it feel as though she is sitting amongst us once again.”

“There are moments of happiness when my heart suddenly aches because my instinct is still to share them with her. I wish I could hear her voice, see her smile, or simply sit beside her once more. Perhaps that is the truth of losing someone you love so deeply: life continues, but a part of your heart forever keeps looking for them. Yet death may take away a presence, but it can never take away love. Ami, I love you more than words could ever express, and I miss you in ways words could never explain. May Allah grant you eternal peace, fill your resting place with light, and reunite you with Baba in the most beautiful gardens of Jannah.”

“Until we meet again, I carry you with me—in every breath, every heartbeat and every prayer. Missing you more than ever, Adnan,” he concluded.

Adnan Sami’s mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, died on October 7, 2024, at the age of 77.

--IANS

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