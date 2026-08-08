Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's Q1 net loss widens 6 pc to Rs 249 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Saturday posted a consolidated net loss that widened 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 248.73 crore in the quarter ended June 30 of FY27, from Rs 233.73 crore a year ago.

The company's loss before tax also increased to Rs 320.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 259.50 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing.

In addition, revenue from operations rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 2,025.56 crore from Rs 1,831.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, total expenses increased to Rs 2,395.45 crore from Rs 2,148.75 crore, outpacing the growth in revenue and contributing to the wider loss.

Total income -- including other income -- stood at Rs 2,081.58 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 1,895 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The net loss attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 215.24 crore.

Moreover, the Ethnic and other segments remained the largest drag on the company's performance. Its segment loss widened to Rs 188.54 crore in the June quarter from Rs 178.82 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from the segment increased to Rs 830.79 crore from Rs 754.57 crore during the same period.

The Pantaloons segment reported a marginal profit of Rs 3.48 crore, compared with Rs 3.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 1,204.39 crore from Rs 1,094.13 crore.

The company's total segment revenue before inter-segment adjustments stood at Rs 2,035.18 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 1,848.70 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Friday ended on a flat note at Rs 63.41 on the NSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 94.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 53.51, according to the exchange.

--IANS

ag/