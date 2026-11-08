Aditi Rao Hydari explains the novelty of working with actor-writer on ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has shared her experience of working with a writer who is also an actor.

The film is written is actor and writer Brijendra Kala along with Varun V. Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar, and opened up a new avenue for her. The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi at a 5-star property in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film in the city

She told IANS, “So, I think, those spaces are there in their writing, to fumble, to make a mistake, to have a second thought. And it's in the writing itself. I can say this, maybe I felt it more because I had a lot of amazing co-actors on set who were playing with the writing like that. So, when you see them playing, you're like, I can also play it to the gallery”.

She further mentioned, “And then, because every time they're doing a scene, like Pankaj sir, he would do something different, he would also look somewhere else, think about something else, and I have to respond to that. His thought, I could see it in his eyes, his thought changes instantly because that line can lead to multiple thoughts. Pankaj sir encouraged me to do that a lot. It’s always like playing off each other”.

Earlier, the actress had shared her opinion on the current system and modern tools of film promotions. She drew parallels between making and promoting films and cooking food. She said that garnishing alone cannot salvage a badly made recipe. She said that makers should focus on telling a good story, marketing and promotions can help accentuate the content.

Meanwhile, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026 on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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