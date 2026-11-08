Telangana CM celebrates Diwali with ‘Indiramma’ house beneficiary

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated Diwali with a beneficiary of the Indiramma housing scheme in Parsapur village, in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district, on Sunday.

To highlight the government’s flagship housing scheme for low-income families, the Chief Minister, along with Ministers and MLAs, celebrated the festival with the beneficiary's family.

The Chief Minister, who also celebrated his birthday on Sunday, inaugurated the newly constructed house of Goripalli Sumitra and Srinivas, presented new clothes to the family, and had a traditional Diwali meal of fine rice at their residence.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Ministers Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao, Damodar Rajanarasimha and other public representatives joined the family for lunch.

Later, children who gathered around the CM there set off firecrackers, and the Chief Minister joined them in celebrating Diwali. On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented all the children with pens.

Revanth Reddy conceived the programme, titled ‘Maa Indiramma Intlo Deepavali’ (Deepavali in Our Indiramma Home), to take the government’s housing initiative to the people and celebrate the festival with families who were allotted the houses.

He asked Ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives to celebrate Diwali with scheme beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

The Chief Minister participated in various development programmes on Sunday.

He also inaugurated the newly built Sir C.V. Raman Science Museum building at the Kosgi mandal headquarters in Narayanpet district. On this occasion, he offered floral tributes to the statue of the renowned physicist Sir C.V. Raman.

He then viewed the exhibition featuring various physics-related instruments set up in the museum. Students demonstrated how the instruments worked through hands-on experiments. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with public representatives, the district collector and officials, attended the event.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at the Dudyal mandal headquarters in Vikarabad district. The event was attended by Speaker Prasad Kumar, several ministers, public representatives, the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police and other officials.

CM Revanth Reddy also participated in the inauguration of Government Junior College at Doulatabad, Kodangal, Vikarabad District.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Zilla Parishad High School and Government Junior College building in Hakeempet, Doudyal mandal, in the Kodangal Assembly constituency.

The building was constructed with CSR funds from the NATCO Trust.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed primary health centre in Hakeempet, Dharur mandal, in the Kodangal constituency.

--IANS

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