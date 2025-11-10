Adinath Kothare: With ‘Detective Dhananjay’, we’re set to bring something truly special

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The mahurat ceremony of Adinath Kothare’s much-awaited web series Detective Dhananjay was held and the actor said that with the upcoming project, he’s set to bring something truly special.

The mahurat of Detective Dhananjay took place in Mumbai, marking the official start of shooting. The web series will be streaming soon on ZEE5.

Speaking about Detective Dhananjay, Adinath shared: "I always strive to bring unique and diverse projects to the audience. Their constant love inspires me to keep creating something new.”

He added: “With Detective Dhananjay, we’re set to bring something truly special! The character of Dhananjay, created by novelist Baburao Arnalkar, will come alive through this web show. I’m thrilled to play both the roles of actor and producer for this project. We’re all excited to offer something different and striking to the OTT space.”

The series brings to life the iconic character Dhananjay created by renowned novelist Baburao Arnalkar.

Under the Zee5 Marathi Originals banner, Detective Dhananjay will soon premiere, featuring Adinath in the titular detective’s role. Production houses Shrirang Godbole’s Indian Magic Eye and Adinath Kothare’s Storytellers Nook Pvt. Ltd are coming together for this project.

Adinath first appeared on screen as a child actor in his father's film Majha Chakula in 1994. As an adult, he made his acting debut with Ved Lavi Jeeva and went on to appear in the sports drama Standby in 2011 and Aditya Sarpotdar's college drama Satrangi Re in 2012.

He gained recognition for playing a ventriloquist in Zapatlela 2, an adventurous young man in Hello Nandan, an atheist student in Avatarachi Goshta and real-life cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the Hindi film 83.

He rose to prominence in the 2020s with the musical romantic drama Chandramukhi, followed by the family drama Shaktimaan and the comedy Panchak.

Kothare made his directorial debut with Paani, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation along with several other awards and nominations. He was also a part of series such as City of Dreams - Season 2 and Crime Beat.

