Adil Hussain calls cooking, a meditative process

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain has shared how practicing culinary art empowers the artiste in him. The actor spoke with IANS recently, and shared that he likes to prepare food, and serve it to people.

He also explained the effect of food on the mind and body of a person, and said that it’s imperative to have a happy mood while making food.

He told IANS, “It is one of the activities that help me keep calm, and then I also purposely do my other practices. But cooking for me has become a part of my meditative practice, because I understand the gravity of food, because food goes into your body and it becomes your body. You see, anything and everything that we eat, it becomes your physical body. It goes into your organs, your blood, your nerves, your brain cells, everything”.

He further mentioned, “So it is very important what kind of a mood and mode that you are in while you cook, you know, that everything is sort of absorbed into the food that your intention food cooking starts from the point you want to cook from the birth of the intention. And then you to the point where you serve the food, how you serve with what intention you serve with, you know, what kind of emotional state you are in when you're cooking. So it has been playing a very important role in my life. Most of the time I cook for our son, my wife and my friends, of course”.

Earlier, the actor recollected how he cooked a 6 course meal for the late actress Sridevi, and the crew on the sets of 'English Vinglish'.

He shared that the food served on the sets of the film in New York started getting monotonous with only the North Indian cuisine as the spread.

--IANS

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