Adele ventures into acting with Tom Ford’s ‘Cry to Heaven’

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) The sky is set to fall as the English singer-songwriter Adele is making her acting debut. The Grammy-winning artiste will be seen showing her acting chops in Tom Ford‘s new film ‘Cry to Heaven’.

The fashion mogul and filmmaker will direct, produce and write the adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is set in 18th century Italy, the fictional story follows two men, a Venetian noble and a castrated Opera singer, whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined.

As per ‘Variety’, Adele will star in the film alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

‘Cry to Heaven’ is currently in pre-production in London and Rome, with principal photography set to commence in January. The movie is expected to release in the fall of 2026. Ford is self-financing the film and plans to find a buyer after production is complete, according to Deadline, which broke the news of the project.

Ford, who launched his eponymous fashion brand after serving as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, made his directorial debut with 2009’s Oscar-nominated ‘A Single Man’. His second film was 2016’s ‘Nocturnal Animals’, which won the grand jury prize at Venice and earned a supporting actor Oscar nomination for Michael Shannon.

‘Cry to Heaven’ reunites Ford with Taylor-Johnson, who appeared in the sprawling ensemble of ‘Nocturnal Animals,’, as well as Firth, who starred in ‘A Single Man’, Adele, whose biggest hits include ‘Hello’, ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Skyfall’, announced that she planned to temporarily step back from music following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency.

