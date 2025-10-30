Adding more women in STEM sectors imperative for Viksit Bharat vision

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The inclusion and advancement of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) is not merely a matter of social equity but a critical imperative for national innovation, economic competitiveness, and the successful realisation the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047', according to FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), an apex body of businesswomen in the country on Thursday.

A recent report by the FLO contended that India's most underutilised strategic asset is its vast and growing pool of qualified women in STEM.

"While India is a global leader in producing female STEM graduates, with women constituting approximately 43 per cent of total enrolments in STEM. However, only 14 per cent transition into STEM careers," said Poonam Sharma, National President, FLO.

"This phenomenon, termed as ‘leakypipeline’, signifies a colossal waste of human capital and a direct impediment to innovation. In critical Research and Development (R&D) establishments, women account for only 16.6 per cent of the personnel. The economic cost of this exclusion is significant," added Sharma.

Recent studies suggest that increasing women's participation in the labour force could add substantially to the GDP. Promoting women's entrepreneurship alone has the potential to create 150-170 million jobs by 2030.

"A recent study conducted by FLO deconstructs the systemic barriers -- from entrenched socio-cultural norms and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care to workplace biases and a formidable ‘glass ceiling’ - that contribute to this leaky pipeline. It also highlights the catalytic impact of enablers such as targeted government initiatives (for eg, WISE-KIRAN, GATI), the inspirational power of visible role models like the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the burgeoning startup ecosystem supported by Startup India,“ Sharma said.

FLO recommended bridging the gap between educational attainment and workforce participation, mandating gender-disaggregated data and pay gap reporting, and creating a dedicated ‘Deep-Tech Women's Fund’ to boost women’s inclusion in STEM sectors.

--IANS

rvt/