Adani Ports’ net profit rises 16 pc in FY26; revenue surges 25 pc

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a strong financial performance for FY26, with net profit increasing 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,782 crore.

The India’s largest integrated transport operator’s revenue jumped 25 per cent to Rs 38,736 crore, driven by record cargo volumes and robust growth across logistics and marine businesses, as per its stock exchange filing.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,851 crore in FY26, it added in its filing.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, said “Our strong performance during the quarter underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy".

"Despite the geopolitical volatility and ongoing global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes. Logistics and Marine businesses also grew rapidly at 55 per cent and 134 per cent, respectively, during the year," Gupta added.

"While this represents meaningful progress, our journey is far from complete. APSEZ has built a strong platform to more than double revenue and EBITDA by FY31. This is underpinned by us reaching one billion tonnes of port cargo by December 2030, rapid scale-up of asset-light and asset-zero services, and expansion of marine fleet. Disciplined capital allocation will ensure that future capex is funded via internal accruals, while preserving flexibility for selective inorganic growth," he added.

A key highlight of the year was APSEZ becoming the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of port cargo in a single year.

In the March quarter (Q4 FY26), revenue grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,738 crore, while EBITDA increased 20 per cent to Rs 6,020 crore.

Quarterly net profit rose 9 per cent to Rs 3,308 crore, it said in its filing.

Growth during the year was broad-based. Domestic ports business recorded a 13 per cent rise in revenue, supported by an increase in market share and improved return on capital employed (RoCE) of 23 per cent.

International ports delivered a sharper 34 per cent growth in revenue, aided by the addition of the NQXT terminal in Australia and ramp-up at Colombo, with EBITDA margins expanding significantly.

The logistics segment emerged as a key growth driver, with revenue surging 55 per cent year-on-year, led by rapid scaling of trucking operations and international freight network services.

Meanwhile, the marine business saw revenue jump 134 per cent, backed by fleet expansion to 136 vessels.

APSEZ’s overall RoCE improved to 16 per cent in FY26, compared to 15 per cent in FY25, the firm said.

The company’s board has proposed a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for the fiscal year, according to its filing.

--IANS

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