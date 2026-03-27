Adani Group receives 'Net Zero Leadership' honour at India Climate Week 2026

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Adani Group on Friday said it has been recognised with the Net Zero Leadership honour at the 'India Climate Samman' during the 'India Climate Week 2026' here.

The recognition was presented by Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy in the national capital, organised by the Carbon Markets Association of India.

Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, Group Head ESG, Adani Group, accepted the honour on behalf of the organisation.

“This recognition reflects the Group’s continued focus on advancing a low-carbon future through a science-based and scalable approach,” Dr Sharma said.

“The Group is accelerating investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen and integrated infrastructure while embedding decarbonisation across operations and value chains,” he added.

The recognition highlights the Adani Group’s efforts to expand clean energy capacity, develop green hydrogen capabilities and build sustainable infrastructure to support India’s energy transition.

Adani Group continues to pursue its Net Zero ambition by driving decarbonisation across its businesses and scaling clean energy solutions, supporting India’s transition towards a low-carbon economy and its broader Viksit Bharat vision of sustainable, self-reliant growth.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Adani Group named as the official partner for the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026 -- an International Day by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and delivered by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

This is the first time an Indian organisation has been chosen by the WFEO to recognise the efforts of engineers on World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development.

"We are demonstrating that clean energy can be large-scale yet affordable, powerful yet inclusive. This is India’s contribution to the world -- a model where progress and sustainability move forward together,” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy.

“Our Khavda renewable energy plant stands as an emblem of India’s climate action. It reflects the collective strength of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani New Industries working in unison to advance an integrated renewable future," Sagar Adani added.

--IANS

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