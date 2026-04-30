April 30, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Adani Group-backed Jaipur International Airport secures water-positive status, first in Rajasthan

Adani Group-backed Jaipur Airport secures water-positive status, first in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Adani Group-backed Jaipur International Airport has achieved water-positive status, becoming the first airport in Rajasthan and among the few in India to reach this milestone, according to officials.

The certification has been awarded by global consulting firm Bureau Veritas after a detailed assessment of the airport’s water management systems and sustainability practices.

As a water-positive airport, Jaipur International Airport conserves more water than it consumes through recycling and replenishment measures.

During the reporting period from April 2025 to March 2026, the airport utilised 103,387 kilo litres of water, while it replenished and recycled 137,085 kilo litres.

Operating in a water-scarce region, the airport has implemented several initiatives to optimise water usage and ensure long-term sustainability. These include the installation of 18 deep aquifer recharge pits to enhance rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

“This achievement follows the airport’s sustained efforts towards water positivity. The key enablers for this certification are three strategic pillars -- 100 per cent recycling and reuse of treated water, reduction in fresh water consumption, and robust rainwater harvesting infrastructure,” according to a Jaipur International Airport spokesperson.

The busiest in Rajasthan, Jaipur International Airport, handled over six million passengers in FY25 and manages nearly 120 air traffic movements daily.

Spread across 776 acres, the airport operates with a 'digital-first' approach.

The airport has also received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification from the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and was awarded ACI Level 3 accreditation by Airports Council International in May 2025.

Moreover, Jaipur International Airport is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

--IANS

ag/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Humanitarian conditions deteriorate in Afghanistan due to clashes with Pakistan: UN

Humanitarian conditions deteriorate in Afghanistan due to clashes with Pakistan: UN

Adani Group-backed Jaipur Airport secures water-positive status, first in Rajasthan

Adani Group-backed Jaipur International Airport secures water-positive status, first in Rajasthan

Bangladesh journalists condemn attack on DUJA, demand accountability

Bangladesh journalists condemn attack on DUJA, demand accountability

Owaisi criticises Haj airfare hike, seeks withdrawal of circular and refund for pilgrims

Owaisi criticises Haj airfare hike, seeks withdrawal of circular and refund for pilgrims

IPL 2026: MI don’t know which way to go; they’ve faltered scoring first and chasing, says Aakash Chopra

IPL 2026: MI don’t know which way to go; they’ve faltered scoring first & chasing, says Aakash Chopra

India posts 5 pc higher AUM growth than Asia Pacific over retail investor demand

India posts 5 pc higher AUM growth than Asia Pacific over retail investor demand

One extrajudicially killed, two forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

One extrajudicially killed, two forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

‘When he wants to pull the trigger, he’s able to hit the ball anywhere’: Steyn lauds Klaasen's blitzkrieg vs MI

'When he wants to pull the trigger, he’s able to hit the ball anywhere': Steyn lauds Klaasen's blitzkrieg vs MI

Chrissy Teigen: Feel like a crazy person but I love 40

Chrissy Teigen: Feel like a crazy person but I love 40

SA cricket should ask Klaasen if he can rejoin international cricket: Pietersen

SA cricket should ask Klaasen if he can rejoin international cricket: Pietersen