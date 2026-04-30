Adani Group-backed Jaipur International Airport secures water-positive status, first in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Adani Group-backed Jaipur International Airport has achieved water-positive status, becoming the first airport in Rajasthan and among the few in India to reach this milestone, according to officials.

The certification has been awarded by global consulting firm Bureau Veritas after a detailed assessment of the airport’s water management systems and sustainability practices.

As a water-positive airport, Jaipur International Airport conserves more water than it consumes through recycling and replenishment measures.

During the reporting period from April 2025 to March 2026, the airport utilised 103,387 kilo litres of water, while it replenished and recycled 137,085 kilo litres.

Operating in a water-scarce region, the airport has implemented several initiatives to optimise water usage and ensure long-term sustainability. These include the installation of 18 deep aquifer recharge pits to enhance rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

“This achievement follows the airport’s sustained efforts towards water positivity. The key enablers for this certification are three strategic pillars -- 100 per cent recycling and reuse of treated water, reduction in fresh water consumption, and robust rainwater harvesting infrastructure,” according to a Jaipur International Airport spokesperson.

The busiest in Rajasthan, Jaipur International Airport, handled over six million passengers in FY25 and manages nearly 120 air traffic movements daily.

Spread across 776 acres, the airport operates with a 'digital-first' approach.

The airport has also received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification from the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and was awarded ACI Level 3 accreditation by Airports Council International in May 2025.

Moreover, Jaipur International Airport is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

--IANS

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