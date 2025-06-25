Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) A blood donation drive organised by the Adani Foundation, the social welfare arm of the Adani Group, on the occasion of Chairman Gautam Adani’s 63rd birthday (June 24), received overwhelming support.

A total of 27,661 units of blood were collected, significantly surpassing last year’s tally of 25,282 units.

According to the Adani Foundation, the camp was coordinated by the Adani Healthcare team and saw enthusiastic participation from the group’s employees and partners.

The collected blood -- approximately 11,100 litres -- is expected to benefit over 83,000 patients.

The donation drive, held across 206 cities in 21 states and two Union Territories, stands to benefit over 83,000 patients, offering life-saving support through multiple blood components -- whole blood, PCV, platelet concentrates, plasma, FFP, cryoprecipitate, and albumin.

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the participants, saying: “I sincerely thank my Adani family for coming forward and making this act of service meaningful.”

"Your generosity will touch countless lives," she added.

The campaign was conducted in partnership with the Red Cross blood banks and government hospitals.

It was supported by a team of over 3,000 Adani Group professionals, including doctors, paramedics, data operators, and administrative staff.

For the first time, the campaign also extended internationally, with blood donation camps held at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka and the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania, where over 100 individuals took part in the noble initiative.

This annual drive has been a part of the Adani Group’s tradition since 2011 to mark Gautam Adani’s birthday.

It reflects the group’s core philosophy of ‘Seva hi Sadhana hai’ (Service is Worship), and highlights its commitment to inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development through community-led actions and initiatives.

The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,060 villages across 21 states, positively impacting 9.6 million lives.

