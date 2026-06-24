Adani Electricity gears up to safeguard 3.15 million Mumbai customers from potential monsoon disruptions

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Adani Electricity has proactively escalated its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions, it was announced on Wednesday.

To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub will orchestrate response efforts and operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period, said the leading electricity distribution company in Mumbai.

"Our team is fully prepared to address monsoon season related challenges,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson. "With the support of our Quick Response Teams and the Central Disaster Management team, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our consumers and maintaining a reliable power supply,” the spokesperson added.

Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season, said the company.

To monitor rising water levels, 98 advanced water level sensors are now integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup enhances the ability to preempt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

The CDCC will leverage state-of-the-art satellite and wireless technologies, including walkie-talkies and remote devices, to maintain uninterrupted communication across departments and with external authorities. This infrastructure ensures minimal downtime and efficient incident management.

Ahead of the rains, Adani Electricity has conducted extensive pre-monsoon inspections and maintenance. Equipment in low-lying areas has been elevated to prevent water damage. Essential materials, emergency vehicles, diesel generators are strategically positioned to tackle any emergency swiftly.

Adani Electricity is also actively conducting safety awareness sessions throughout its supply area to educate consumers on electrical safety during the monsoon.

“Residents can reach out for assistance via various platforms like 24/7 Toll-Free Helpline (19122); WhatsApp (9594519122); or directly report emergencies to 022-50549111 or 022-50547225. Access our website, mobile app, and social media channels for real-time updates and support,” said the company.

--IANS

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