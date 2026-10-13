Adah Sharma reveals she sleeps on the floor in Mumbai home once owned by Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has opened up about her minimalist lifestyle, revealing that her home, which was once occupied by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, does not have conventional furniture such as a bed, sofa or dining table.

The actress, known for her performance in ‘The Kerala Story’, spoke about her unusual approach to furnishing her home. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she explained that she prefers not to become too attached to material possessions. “I don’t have a bed because I don’t want to get too attached to anything. Especially furniture. Relationships are already complicated enough. Why buy a bed when gravity gives you a free landing every night? If you sleep on the floor, you can have the entire floor to yourself and that's larger than any king-sized bed,” she said.

Adah further revealed that her home does not have a sofa or a dining table either. “I don't have a bed, sofa or dining table. If you come home, we can either stand or develop strong leg muscles.”

Adah reportedly moved into the Mumbai apartment previously occupied by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is being said that Sharma signed a five-year lease for the apartment in October 2023, clarifying that she was renting the property and had not purchased it.

She redesigned the space to reflect her minimalist lifestyle, opting for white walls, a prayer room on the lower floor, a terrace garden, a music room and a dance studio.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. During his career, the actor featured in several successful films, including “Chhichhore,” “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," and “Kai Po Che!" His final film, “Dil Bechara,” was released after his death.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will be seen portraying a Devi in her upcoming film. She is also working on another action project and an international film.

--IANS

ps/