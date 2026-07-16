Adah Sharma recalls father's advice: Do one film in every language in India

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Adah Sharma, who is all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with Gajra, revealed that when she told her father she wanted to become an actor, he said that she should do “one film in every language in India”.

Talking about why she thought it was the right time to make a debut in Marathi cinema, Adah, who stepped into the glitzy world of acting in 2008 with the horror flick 1920, told IANS: “I've always wanted to work across languages. Good stories don't come with subtitles—they come with great characters.”

Recalling her father’s advice, she said: “When I told my father that I wanted to become an actress, he said, ' You should do one film in every language in India’. Each state has its own culture, each language has its own intricacies.”

“So that will be a great challenge for you, to be a different person in each language and each film that you do,” said the actress, who has also showcased her prowess in language films such as Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Adah is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with the upcoming film titled Gajra, which is based on true events. The upcoming film is directed by Shreyas Jadhav will hit the screens next year in 2027.

Asked if ‘Gajra’ succeeds, would she actively pursue more Marathi films, or would she still see Bollywood as her primary space?

Adah said: “I've always seen myself as a pan Indian actress.”

“‘The Kerala Story’ was a Bollywood Hindi film with 60 percent in Malayalam, 10 percent in English, and 30 percent in broken Hindi. In ‘Commando’, a Hindi film, I play a Telugu girl. In my debut I played an anglo-Indian Liza.”

Adah said that she is open to playing anything “human, non-human also, and the language doesn't matter.”

“I would ideally like to take up space in all languages,” concluded the actress.

--IANS

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