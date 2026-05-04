Adah Sharma on how she measures success: Numbers, opinions come and go

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma says that success for her is not confined to box-office numbers or critical acclaim alone, as for her it is also about making a lasting impact on the audiences with her performances.

Asked how she measures success at this stage of your career, Adah told IANS: “Box office is like that loud friend that shouts ‘375 crore for The Kerala story highest grossing female lead film ' so everyone turns and looks, and of course, I’m grateful when that happens.”

“Critical acclaim is the quiet, intellectual friend who doesn't speak much, but when he does, you feel like you passed some secret exam,” added Adah, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2008 with the Hindi horror film 1920.

“Numbers and opinions come and go; what remains for me is how the audience reacts to scenes, remembers performances, and dialogues,” continued the 33-year-old actress, who was loved for her work in “Commando”.

The actress, who tasted super success with “The Kerala Story”, shared that her fans still talk about her performances in 1920 and Sunflower, among others.

“So many people I meet tell me how 1920 scared them, how Sunflower made them laugh, and The Kerala Story made them cry; they thought about Kshanam weeks after they watched it,” concluded Adah, who is a practitioner of Silambam, an Indian weapon-based martial art.

Adah is looking forward for the release of “Governor: The Silent Saviour” starring the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims and confirm if it’s indeed based on him. It will be released on June 12.

She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam, inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

--IANS

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