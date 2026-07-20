Adah Sharma on being linked to controversial films: As an actor, true or fictional everything is real

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma says being associated with controversial subjects after ‘The Kerala Story’ has not been a deliberate career move, stressing that she has balanced such projects with a range of fictional roles.

After The Kerala Story, Adah often found herself associated with controversial subjects such as Bastar: The Naxal Story, Tumko Meri Kasam and Gajra to name a few.

Asked if it is a conscious career choice, or are filmmakers now approaching you specifically for such roles, the actress shared that, for her, every character feels equally real once she faces the camera, irrespective of whether the story is inspired by true events or born out of imagination.

She told IANS: “Actually, after ‘The Kerala Story’, I did ‘Sunflower’, where I play a bar dancer in a completely fictional world. Then I did Reeta Sanyal, where I got to play eight different characters… It's adventurous, quirky, and far removed from reality.”

“I also did the Commando OTT series, which is pure action entertainment, and played the same character, Bhavana Reddy, from the Commando franchise.”

The actress added: “My next film is a horror film, which I hope for all of us, isn't based on a true story, and I hope ghosts aren't going to haunt us like that! I'm also doing a Superhero film, which is fictional and a film where I played Devi (goddess) Gajra, then came to me, which was based on true events.”

Adah said that when she’s in front of the camera, it is all the same.

“For me, as an actor, true or fictional, everything is real. When I'm in front of the camera, whether I'm playing this human based on my imagination or on someone who existed, it is all the same for me,” said Adah.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, "Governor" hit the screens on June 12.

Adah is best known for her work in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Commando” franchise. However, she shot to fame with her work in the blockbuster “The Kerala Story.”

“The Kerala Story” told the story of Shalini, a former nursing student from Kerala, who later becomes the wife of a terrorist, testifying to her life story and her journey from being a naive girl to another victim of terrorism.

Adah had made her acting debut with the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam.

--IANS

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