Actress Aathmika: Choosing the life you want to live isn't always easy!

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Pointing out that it takes a lot of courage for one to choose the life they want to live, well known Tamil actress Aathmika has now disclosed that she had promised herself that no amount of disappointment, discomfort or misunderstanding would get to decide the way she chooses to live.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on living life on one's own terms, Aathmika observed, "I often share thoughts that come from my experiences. Sometimes people assume that I’m always going through something. But that’s not really it.I think deeply. I reflect. I observe. I process. And sometimes I just put those thoughts into words because maybe somewhere, someone else feels the same."

She went on to add, "The truth is, choosing the life you want to live isn’t always easy.It takes a lot of courage. But one thing I promised myself!!! No amount of disappointment, discomfort or misunderstanding gets to decide the way I choose to live."

Stating that she did not want her experiences to change the person she was, the actress went on to further say, "I still want to laugh, explore, love, learn and experience this life fully. Not because everything has been easy. But because I choose not to let the difficult parts take away the beautiful ones."

It may be recalled that the actress' post a few years ago on how she had fought many battles and was still standing had come in for a lot of praise from her fans.

Aathmika, in that post, had written, "This woman has fought a thousand battles… And still standing. Has cried a thousand tears… And still smiling. Has been broken, betrayed, abandoned, rejected, but she still walks proud. Laughs loud, lives without fear, loves without doubt. This woman is beautiful. This woman is humble. This woman is ME! At times finding courage to be real also seems to be rare."

--IANS

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