January 22, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

Action taken against IndiGo over mass flight cancellations, Centre tells Delhi HC

Action taken against IndiGo over mass flight cancellations, Centre tells Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Central government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that action has been taken against IndiGo Airlines following the inquiry into the airline’s mass flight cancellations that had triggered chaos at airports and stranded lakhs of passengers.

A division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent judicial investigation into the IndiGo crisis, asked the Centre and the airline to file affidavits within two weeks detailing the steps taken, including compensation for affected passengers.

Appearing for the Union government, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that, following the inquiry committee’s report, IndiGo’s Senior Vice President has been directed to step down from duty and a penalty of around Rs 22 crore has been imposed on the airline.

The Centre’s law officer further submitted that the airline has been directed to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore in favour of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure compliance with regulatory directions and long-term systemic corrections.

ASG Sharma further informed the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench that warnings have been issued to the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Director, Deputy Head of Flight Operations, and a resource analyst.

Counsel appearing for Indigo submitted that refunds for cancelled tickets have already been processed and that the airline is working out the process of paying compensation to affected and stranded passengers at the earliest. It was also submitted that a dedicated website has been launched for aggrieved passengers to apply for compensation.

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi High Court directed Indigo to place these details on record by way of an affidavit within two weeks.

"Let an affidavit be filed by respondent no. 3 within two weeks," the CJ-led Bench said, while taking on record the inquiry committee’s report submitted in a sealed cover, along with the action-taken report filed by the DGCA.

The petitioner’s counsel flagged that Indigo has issued travel vouchers to stranded passengers with a time limit for utilisation.

On being queried by the bench, IndiGo’s counsel stated that the vouchers are worth Rs. 10,000 and valid for 12 months. The Delhi High Court observed that the time period appeared reasonable, while directing the airline to seek instructions on cases where passengers do not use the vouchers within that period and to place its response on record.

The matter is listed for further hearing on February 25.

--IANS

pds/vd

LATEST NEWS

Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services in their Elite Group C clash in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee’s unbeaten 140 powers Bengal to 340/4 against Services

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Tribal freedom fighters to shine in Chhattisgarh's R-Day tableau

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini’s film "Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun" to finally release after 37 Years

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad hit centuries and put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries put Mumbai on top against Hyderabad

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Mark Carney's Davos doctrine offers Canada a way out of impasse with India: Report

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in as replacements. IANS file photo

Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Manoj Muntashir reacts to Javed Akhtar refusing to pen Ghar Kab Aaoge for Border 2

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi asks Bangladesh to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, says country is very safe.

No need to politicise, India is safe; Bangladesh should travel for T20 World Cup: Lalit Modi

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Industry leaders at Davos

India emerging as global power hub with huge growth potential: Global experts at Davos

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes (File image)

Pakistan: Police needs to adopt child-centred approach amid rising crimes