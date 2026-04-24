Ace archer Rajat Chauhan bestowed with DGP Commendation Disc for sporting excellence

Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) India's ace archer Rajat Chauhan has been bestowed with the DGP Commendation Disc by the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, Rajeev Kumar Sharma in recognition of his outstanding performance in sports at national and international levels.

Rajat, serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Rajasthan Police, has emerged as one of the most accomplished sportspersons from the force, representing both India and the police department in multiple international competitions.

“I am very happy as I have been honoured by my department. I will continue to make my department proud through my performances in sports and bring more recognition to Rajasthan Police at the international level," he said.

His notable achievements include participation in the 19th Asian Games 2023. He also secured two gold medals in the World Cup 2022. Continuing his impressive form, Rajat went on to win two gold medals and one silver medal in the World Police Games 2023.

In addition, he participated in the World Cup 2023 and delivered commendable performances. More recently, at the Asia Archery Cup 2026, Rajat added to his medal tally by winning one gold and two bronze medals, which helped India finish with a record 10 medals, including two gold, four silver, and four bronze.

The ace archer earlier expressed happiness after the compound archery was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rajat, who was always dreaming of an Olympic medal, had even gotten a tattoo of the iconic five Olympic rings on his right arm in 2016.

"It's a proud moment for all of India because the compound archery team has finally been given a chance to prove itself. I got an Olympic tattoo back in 2016, and now I haven't slept all night-I'm so excited!" Rajat had told IANS.

--IANS

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