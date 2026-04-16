Academy gives hat-tip to Shah Rukh Khan with is iconic speech from ‘Om Shanti Om’

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a global star, and the international platforms keep reminding why he is one.

On Thursday, the Academy took to its Instagram, and shared a clip of SRK’s speech from ‘Om Shanti Om’. They wrote in the caption, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007) Directed by Farah Khan Written by Farah Khan, Mushtaq Shiekh and Mayur Puri Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher”.

‘Om Shanti Om’ is a classic from commercial Hindi cinema. It is directed by Farah Khan, and blends romance, reincarnation, and self-aware humor into a wildly entertaining package. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and marking the debut of Deepika Padukone, the film follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s who is reborn decades later to avenge his tragic past and lost love.

The film is known for its vibrant homage to Bollywood, complete with grand sets, dramatic storytelling, and iconic songs. Beneath its glossy surface lies a clever satire of film industry tropes and celebrity culture. Released in 2007, it became a massive commercial success and a cultural phenomenon, cementing its place as a modern Bollywood classic that celebrates cinema while playfully poking fun at it.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Jawan’, for which he was feted with the National Film Award for Best Actor. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was lionised for his work in ‘12th Fail’.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in ‘King’, for which he has summoned practically the entire Hindi film industry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in ‘Pathaan’.

--IANS

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