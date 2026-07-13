ACA chief Gogoi says Assam 'waited a long time' for own platform ahead of inaugural APL auction

Guwahati, July 13 (IANS) With the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) player auction just days away, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi said the league is set to provide the state with a long-awaited platform for its cricketers, as 275 players prepare to go under the hammer on July 19.

The first-ever APL auction will be held at the 91 Yards Club at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, where eight franchises will assemble their squads for the league's maiden season, scheduled to begin on August 1.

The player pool comprises 275 shortlisted cricketers from across Assam, including 20 marquee players drawn from the state's senior domestic circuit and more than 250 players in the general category.

Highlighting the significance of the league for local talent, Gogoi said the auction marks the beginning of a new chapter for cricket in Assam.

"The auction on July 19 is the day this league becomes real for our players. Cricketers from every district of Assam have put their names forward, and in a week, they will know which of the eight teams they will represent. When the first match is played on 1st August, we want every fan in the state to feel that this league belongs to them. Assam has waited a long time for a platform of its own, and we intend to make the first season one to remember,” Gogoi said.

The marquee list features several of Assam's established domestic performers. Batters and all-rounders Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Swarupam Purkayastha, and Jitumoni Kalita headline the group, while the bowling contingent includes Mrinmoy Dutta, Muktar Hussain, Avinav Choudhary, Rahul Singh, Sadak Hussain, and Bhargab Pratim Lakhar.

The batting pool is further strengthened by Saahil Jain, Pradyun Saikia, and Saurav Mousum Dihingia, with Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Akash Sengupta, and Ayushman Malakar offering all-round options. Wicketkeepers Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rohit Sen, and Ruhinandan Pegu complete the list of marquee players.

All 20 marquee cricketers have represented Assam in BCCI domestic competitions and are expected to attract strong interest from the franchises during the auction.

Beyond providing a competitive franchise tournament, the APL is expected to serve as an important pathway for emerging players, with league performances set to aid the identification and selection of cricketers for the upcoming BCCI domestic season.

--IANS

vi/bsk/